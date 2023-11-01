US infant death rate rises for 1st time in 20 years

Ashleigh Hollowell (Twitter) -

Infant mortality in the U.S. went up 3% between 2021 and 2022, according to a CDC report published Nov. 1. It's the first time the rate has gone up year over year since 2001-2002. 

The neonatal mortality rate also increased 3% during the same time period. Postneonatal mortality also rose by 4%. 

Researchers also found that rates state-by-state also increased significantly in four locations: Texas, Georgia, Missouri and Iowa. 

"This report, the first based on provisional data from the linked birth/infant death file, provides more timely information than reports based on final linked birth/infant death file data and provides detail by maternal and infant characteristics," CDC researchers wrote of their findings.

This news follows a report the World Health Organization published in May detailing how both maternal and infant health worldwide is not where it needs to be.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles