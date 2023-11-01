US infant death rate rises for 1st time in 20 years

Infant mortality in the U.S. went up 3% between 2021 and 2022, according to a CDC report published Nov. 1. It's the first time the rate has gone up year over year since 2001-2002.

The neonatal mortality rate also increased 3% during the same time period. Postneonatal mortality also rose by 4%.

Researchers also found that rates state-by-state also increased significantly in four locations: Texas, Georgia, Missouri and Iowa.

"This report, the first based on provisional data from the linked birth/infant death file, provides more timely information than reports based on final linked birth/infant death file data and provides detail by maternal and infant characteristics," CDC researchers wrote of their findings.

This news follows a report the World Health Organization published in May detailing how both maternal and infant health worldwide is not where it needs to be.