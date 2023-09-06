The state of men's health: 7 findings from Cleveland Clinic

More than 80 percent of men in the U.S. believe they live a healthy lifestyle, though this may be an inaccurate perception, given many respondents indicated they have unhealthy habits and lifestyles, according to new survey findings from Cleveland Clinic.

The health system conducted an online national survey among 1,000 American male adults between June 1 and June 13, according to a Sept. 5 news release. The survey is part of the system's annual MENtion It campaign, which aims to encourage men to speak up about their health issues and take proactive measures.

Overall, 81 percent of respondents said they are leading a healthy lifestyle.

Six more findings:

Forty-four percent do not get an annual physical. The same percentage said they don't prioritize mental health, despite 83 percent saying they had experienced stress in the last six months.

Just over half of men said they have a healthy diet.

Nearly 30 percent said they watch TV for more than five hours per day.

About 65 percent said they are hesitant to seek professional help for mental health concerns including stress, anxiety and depression.

Just about half of men said they have been screened for common cancers, including prostate, skin, colorectal, testicular and bladder.

Thirty-seven percent of men said they have experienced issues related to sexual health, though just 2 in 5 sought help for such issues.

"The first signs of many serious health conditions are often urinary or sexual issues which many men are hesitant to address," said Georges-Pascal Haber, MD, PhD, chair of the urology department at Cleveland Clinic. "We want to emphasize the significance of being proactive with your health by getting regular screenings, vaccinations and exams to prevent health issues or identify them in curable stages."