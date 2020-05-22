Prolonged state closures could cause 'irreparable damage,' Fauci says

Stay-at-home orders could cause "irreparable damage" if imposed for too long, White House health adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, told CNBC May 22.

"I don't want people to think that any of us feel that staying locked down for a prolonged period of time is the way to go," said Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

He said the U.S. initially established strict social-distancing measures because COVID-19 cases were surging. Now, depending on location and community spread, some areas can seriously consider reopening the economy, while protecting the most vulnerable, Dr. Fauci said.

Dr. Fauci still said states should take "significant precautions" when reopening, adding that he thinks most of the country has reopened in a prudent way.

On May 12, Dr. Fauci warned Congress that the U.S. could face more "suffering and death" if states reopened too early.

