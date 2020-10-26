Pew offers 10 questions to test your health literacy

The Pew Charitable Trusts recently published a 10-question health literacy quiz, which features questions on cancer, infectious diseases and gut health, among other topics.

October is Health Literacy Month, a time for healthcare organizations to promote the importance of understandable health information.

The U.S. Education Department last measured the nation's health literacy in 2003, finding only 12 percent of Americans were proficient at understanding standard health information to make informed decisions.

Poor health literacy can cause negative health effects and contribute to the spread of misinformation, especially during public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Pew.

To take the health literacy test, click here.

