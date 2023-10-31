Optometry association issues alert over latest FDA eye drop recall

Following on the heels of the FDA's updated recall list of contaminated eye drops, the American Optometric Association issued an alert Oct. 31 warning individuals to completely halt usage of the 26 products in question.

Eye drops from major retailers including Walmart, Target, CVS, Rite Aid and others are among the 26 products affected by the recall that, the AOA says may "cause eye infection and, in some cases, possible vision loss."

The AOA noted in its alert that clinicians should be ready to report adverse reactions or quality issues related to any eye drops to the FDA immediately.

The latest updates from the FDA and AOA come months after a bacterial outbreak linked to eye drops infected 81 people — four of which ultimately died as a result of infection.