Ohio chief health adviser steps down

Amy Acton, MD, resigned from her role as chief health adviser to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, according to NPR's radio station WOSU.

Mr. DeWine announced the news Aug. 3, saying he was "saddened" by Dr. Acton's departure. She'll return to the Columbus Foundation, where she worked before joining Mr. DeWine's cabinet, as the first director of the foundation's Kind Columbus initiative.

Dr. Acton faced protest from activists unhappy with the state's stay-at-home order, with armed protestors even visiting her home. Some lawmakers tried to limit Dr. Acton's authority to issue public health orders. In June, Dr. Acton resigned as director of the Ohio Department of Health, but continued in her role as chief health adviser.

She joins dozens of U.S. health officials who have resigned amid the pandemic after threats and backlash.

