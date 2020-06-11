Ohio health department director steps down

Amy Acton, MD, has resigned as director of the Ohio Department of Health, effective immediately, according to Cleveland.com.

Dr. Acton, who became the state's health director in April 2019, will continue as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's chief adviser on health issues. She told Cleveland.com June 11 that she has been considering resigning for the last few months.

Lance Himes, the Ohio health department's general counsel, will serve as interim director.

Dr. Acton drew both praise and criticism for her leadership during the coronavirus pandemic. She made regular appearances during the governor's daily COVID-19 news briefings and has even had bobbleheads made of her. But she has also faced backlash from opponents of the state's coronavirus-related restrictions, and people protested outside her home.

