Number of US youth using e-cigarettes dropped by 1.8M from 2019

There are 1.8 million fewer young Americans using e-cigarettes compared to 2019, new data from the 2020 National Youth Tobacco Survey shows.

The survey, administered by the FDA and CDC, polled U.S. middle school and high school students between Jan. 16 and March 16.

In 2020, 3.02 million high school students and 550,000 middle school students reported current e-cigarette use, down from 4.11 million high school students and 1.24 million middle school students reporting e-cigarette use in 2019.

The survey also shows that among current e-cigarette users in 2020, 22.5 percent of high school users and 9.4 percent of middle school users reported daily use.

The survey found an uptick in disposable e-cigarette use compared to last year. Disposable e-cigarettes are being used by 26.5 percent of high school e-cigarette users (up from 2.4 percent in 2019) and 15.2 percent of middle school e-cigarette users (up from 3 percent in 2019).

In addition, 82.9 percent used flavored e-cigarettes this year, including 84.7 percent of high school users and 73.9 percent of middle school users.

See full survey results here.

