New York City aims to vaccinate 1 million people by the end of January

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city will do "whatever it takes" to vaccinate 1 million residents against COVID-19 in January, CNBC reported Dec. 31.

During a live address on CNN, Mr. de Blasio said the city will utilize as many resources as possible, from schools to pop-up clinics, to reach the goal.

"New York City is going to show that we can jump-start this and vaccinate people at a record pace," he said. "We want to see the whole country be a part of this, because we need to go faster to fight back the coronavirus if we want to recover."

So far, New York City has received 347,525 doses and administered 88,410, according to city data last updated Dec. 31.

An additional 20 million doses are scheduled to be distributed throughout the U.S. by next week, according to CDC data cited by The Washington Post.

