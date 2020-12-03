Michigan nurses press restaurants to honor state's temporary ban on indoor dining

The Michigan Nurses Association released a statement urging residents and restaurants to comply with the state's temporary ban on indoor dining after the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association filed a lawsuit challenging the ban, reports local ABC affiliate WZZM.

"Nurses continue to beg fellow residents to wear a mask, avoid gatherings, and wash their hands," Jamie Brown, RN, president of the MNA, said in a statement. "We urge Michigan restaurants to show leadership by honoring the state's temporary prohibition on indoor dining. While we understand the tremendous financial sacrifice that the restaurant industry is experiencing, saving lives must come first."

To read the full statement, click here.

More articles on public health:

Spike in negative candle reviews may be tied to COVID-19

'Mind-blowing' vaccination obstacles in rural Alabama reflect larger public health issues

Michigan hospitals, restaurants square off

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.