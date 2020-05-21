Health officials stop COVID-19 patient from boarding plane in Michigan

County health officials issued a cease-and-desist order to prevent a person who tested positive for COVID-19 from boarding an airplane in Lansing, Mich., according to a Lansing State Journal report.

The Ingham County Health Department informed a Lansing airport May 15 that a person with a positive coronavirus test would try to board a flight and should be stopped from doing so. A cease-and-desist order was needed because the person did not comply with directions to quarantine, Linda Vail, an Ingham County health officer told the State Journal.

The person is a resident of another state and was visiting relatives in Michigan.

The individual voluntarily left the airport after being prevented from boarding.

The airport did not have any other flights departing that day and cordoned off the passenger area after the individual left so it could be sanitized, the State Journal reports.

