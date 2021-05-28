Few American adults have received all recommended vaccines: CDC

Age-appropriate vaccination rates among U.S. adults is low across all age groups, according to a May 14 CDC report.

The agency analyzed National Health Interview Survey data from 2010-18 that assessed 25,207 adults to see if they had received flu, pneumococcal, herpes zoster, tetanus and diphtheria and acellular pertussis, hepatitis A, hepatitis B and/or HPV vaccines.  

Seven findings: 

1. Few adults had received all age-appropriate vaccines, including the flu shot.

2. Nonwhite adults had lower vaccination coverage for most vaccinations compared to non-Hispanic white adults. 

3. Coverage for the flu shot during the 2017-18 season (46.1 percent) was similar to the 2016-17 estimate (45.4 percent). 

4. Coverage for several vaccines was lower among adults without health insurance compared to those with insurance. 

5. Adults who reported having a usual healthcare place generally reported receipt of recommended vaccinations more often than those who didn't have such a place, regardless of insurance status. 

6. Vaccination coverage among U.S.-born adults was significantly higher than that of foreign-born adults.

7. Modest coverage gains occurred in coverage for hepatitis B among both American adults and healthcare providers. Coverage gains were also reported in HPV vaccinations for men 19-26 years old and Hispanic women 19-26 years. Coverage for other vaccines and groups with Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices vaccination indications did not improve from 2017.  

