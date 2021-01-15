Chicago confirms 1st UK variant case

The fast-spreading coronavirus variant first identified in the U.K. has been found in Chicago, health officials said Jan. 15, according to NBC affiliate WMAQ-TV.

"The case was identified by the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine through sequencing analysis of a specimen from bio-banked samples of COVID-19 positive tests," the Chicago Department of Public Health said.

The individual had traveled to the U.K. and Middle East in the 14 days prior to diagnosis.

The CDC predicted Jan. 15 that the strain, known as B.1.1.7, will account for a majority of cases in the U.S. by March.

