CDC to spend $2.1B to bolster US infection control and prevention efforts

The CDC plans to spend $2.1 billion from the American Rescue Plan to boost the nation's infection control and prevention efforts, marking a record federal investment in this sector.

In October, the agency will distribute an initial $500 million to support strike teams that will assist nursing homes and long term care facilities experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and labor shortages, according to a Sept. 17 announcement.

The CDC will roll out the rest of the funds over the next three years to support state and local health departments in addressing a rise in healthcare-associated infections. The money will help states expand lab testing capabilities, provide training for front-line healthcare staff, and support other initiatives aimed at preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

Nearly $900 million of the funding will go to healthcare providers, academic institutions and other nonprofit partners to establish new infection prevention and control measures.

"This funding will dramatically improve the safety and quality of the healthcare delivered in the U.S. during the pandemic," said Rochelle Walensky, MD, CDC director. "Funding will provide significant resources to our public health departments and healthcare systems and opportunities to develop innovative strategies to protect every segment of the U.S. population, especially those disproportionately affected by the pandemic, at a time that they are hit hard."

To learn more, click here.