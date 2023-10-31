CDC debuts tools for hospital leaders to combat employee burnout

The CDC has launched a federal campaign to offer hospital leaders a collection of resources to strengthen workplace policies around employee well-being and to reduce healthcare worker burnout.

The "Impact Wellbeing" campaign was launched through the CDC's National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, and offers hospital leaders a well-being questionnaire that can be used to identify areas of improvement. It also features a toolkit meant to support leaders in conversations about seeking mental healthcare, and strategies to train front-line supervisors.

The effort also encourages hospitals to remove intrusive questions about mental health from credentialing applications.

"Although some causes of burnout may take time to address, there are many feasible ways to champion a healthy workforce and hospital system," Casey Chosewood, MD, director of the Office for Total Worker Health at the CDC's NIOSH, said in an Oct. 31 news release. "By identifying and implementing practical operational adjustments, hospital leaders can help healthcare workers continue doing what they do best — delivering the highest quality patient care."

The campaign launch comes a week after the CDC published a report on the scope of the mental health crisis affecting U.S. healthcare workers, which found more than double the number of health workers reported harassment at work in 2022 than in 2018.