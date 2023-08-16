6 things to know about US leprosy cases

While 95 percent of people are immune to leprosy — also called Hansen's disease — multiple cases have popped up across Central Florida and the Southern U.S. in recent years, concerning physicians. One recent study concluded that the disease may even be endemic to the southeastern U.S.
Experts believe environmental factors could be behind the increase.
"I think the biggest question that we have would be in regards to that environmental reservoir. We've noticed that there — the soil specimens have shown Mycobacterium leprae in the past," Rajiv Nathoo, MD, a dermatologist in Florida told NPR Aug. 6. "But what does that mean? Is that a mechanism of disease transmission, or is that just a simple finding that has no clinical relevance? So we need to hone in on the scientific community in terms of transmission."
Here are five other things to know about leprosy cases that have emerged across the U.S.:
- The U.S. had 17 regional clinics that specialized in the treatment of leprosy, but 12 closed in 2018 due to federal budget cuts.
- In 2020, 81 percent of cases were reported in Florida, which also accounted for close to one fifth of nationally reported cases during the same period, CDC research found.
- 34 percent of new cases between 2015 and 2020 appear to be locally acquired, according to the CDC.
- 110 of the 159 cases reported in 2020 were found in the following states: Florida, California, Louisiana, Hawaii, New York, Oregon, Texas, according to HRSA data.
- Armadillos, which have previously been determined to be a source of leprosy transmission to humans, caused nine cases of infection in Florida in 2023.