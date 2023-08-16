6 things to know about US leprosy cases

While 95 percent of people are immune to leprosy — also called Hansen's disease — multiple cases have popped up across Central Florida and the Southern U.S. in recent years, concerning physicians. One recent study concluded that the disease may even be endemic to the southeastern U.S.

Experts believe environmental factors could be behind the increase.

"I think the biggest question that we have would be in regards to that environmental reservoir. We've noticed that there — the soil specimens have shown Mycobacterium leprae in the past," Rajiv Nathoo, MD, a dermatologist in Florida told NPR Aug. 6. "But what does that mean? Is that a mechanism of disease transmission, or is that just a simple finding that has no clinical relevance? So we need to hone in on the scientific community in terms of transmission."

Here are five other things to know about leprosy cases that have emerged across the U.S.: