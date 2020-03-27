5 leaders sickened by COVID-19

Several prominent world leaders have been sickened by COVID-19. Below is a list of five infected politicians as of March 27.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. Boris Johnson, prime minister of the United Kingdom, said March 27 that he was suffering from mild symptoms from COVID-19, The New York Times reports. The 55-year-old leader said he would isolate himself but would not relinquish his duties.

2. Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, 71, has mild COVID-19 symptoms and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland, USA Today reports.

3. Three U.S. Congress members have tested positive for COVID-19, Fox News reports. Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., and Ben McAdams, D-Utah, both announced the infections March 18. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., the first senator to be sickened, announced his diagnosis March 22.

More articles on public health:

US reports most COVID-19 cases in world; White House reconsiders $1.5B deal for 80K ventilators

New York to allow ventilator-sharing, despite misgivings from experts

COVID-19 vs. SARS: How the outbreaks compare

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.