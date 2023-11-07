300+ warned about possible tuberculosis exposure at California casino

Health officials in Northern California have contacted more than 300 people who could have been exposed to tuberculosis at a casino in Pacheco.

So far, officials in Contra Costa County, where California Grand Casino is located, have confirmed 11 cases, 10 of which have been genetically linked. Genetic testing for the 11th case has not yet been conducted. The individuals with confirmed tuberculosis cases are all staff or customers of the casino, according to a Nov. 2 news release from Contra Costa Health.

The health advisory was issued after officials found "new evidence that TB may have spread among people who spent time at the casino from 2018 to 2023," Meera Sreenivasan, MD, deputy health officer for Contra Costa County stated. "TB can live inside someone for years without showing signs of its presence. That is why it's important to take a test, even if you do not feel sick. TB can cause serious illness, but it is treatable and curable with medicine, especially when caught early."

Contra Costa health officials are recommending anyone who spent time at California Grand Casino between 2018 and 2023 get tested.