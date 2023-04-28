16 numbers on high schoolers' health: CDC

The CDC released its latest Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System study April 28. Here are 16 things to know from the research that spanned 2021 — when many high schools were operating virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic:

1. Among high school-age people, or those between 14 and 18 years old, 1,952 suicides happened in 2021, "making suicide the third leading cause of death for this age group." Suicide rates among the age group were on the rise before the pandemic, and during 2021, there were significant increases among female students: 1 in 3 reported they had "seriously considered attempting suicide," 1 in 4 reported planning a suicide and 13.3 percent reported attempting suicide.

2. More than 60 percent reported feeling connected to classmates. This figure was about 12 percentage points lower among those who were not heterosexual or were questioning their sexual identity.

3. About 3 percent of high schoolers had carried a gun during the previous year, and 1 in 5 witnessed community violence, which the study calls an adverse childhood experience.

4. In the 30 days before taking the survey, 2.7 percent experienced unstable housing.

5. A large majority, 86 percent, reported high levels of parental monitoring, which means a parent knowing where a student is going and with whom.

6. The study noted a sharp decline of HIV screening and STD testing, while the lack of using contraceptives increased from 10.7 percent to 13.4 percent.

7. Interpersonal violence victimization, which includes bullying, teen dating violence and sexual violence, decreased since 2011 except for sexual violence by anyone — a question added to the 2017 survey and has since increased from 9.7 percent to 11 percent.

8. No behaviors of healthy dieting or physical activity improved between 2019 and 2021. For example, in 2021, 3 in 4 did not eat breakfast daily and 23.9 percent reported working out for at least 60 minutes every day.

9. Substance use prevalence has been declining for a decade, and between 2019 and 2021, this figure fell at a steeper rate. Less than 1 in 3 reported using substances, such as marijuana or alcohol, in the past 30 days.

10. Nearly 1 in 5, or 18 percent, reported vaping as a yearslong trend shows a decline.