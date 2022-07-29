San Francisco officials urge HHS to stop rehab center transfers

San Francisco officials urged HHS to put patient transfers out of Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center on hold as the facility attempts to regain certification, the San Francisco Examiner reported July 27.

San Francisco's largest skilled nursing facility began discharging its patients in June as part of a federally mandated plan to relocate all residents by September. The facility had transferred 57 out of 681 residents as of July 26. Four of those who moved died within just a few days after their relocation and at least three were sent to homeless shelters, according to the San Francisco Examiner.

The city's Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution calling on HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to suspend the transfers and urging California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Tomas J. Aragon, the state's public health chief, to declare the closure of the facility an emergency to stop the relocations.