New Jersey nursing home under fire: A timeline 

Since police discovered a makeshift morgue of 17 bodies at Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center at Andover (N.J.) in April 2020, there has been increased scrutiny on the facility as allegations of neglect continue to stream in.

Most recently, Republican senators wrote a letter to the U.S. Justice Department calling for an investigation of the conditions at the facility.

Below is a timeline of events, starting with the discovery of the makeshift morgue.

April 15, 2020: The New York Times reports police discovered 17 bodies in a small morgue made for no more than four people at the facility.

May 13, 2020: CMS fines the facility $220,000.

Nov. 22, 2021: Andover Subacute Facility I and II are renamed Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center at Andover.

Feb. 14, 2022: New Jersey freezes admissions at the facility after inspections detailed further neglect.

March 3, 2022: CMS threatens to terminate the facility's provider agreement for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement. The citations were lifted, but the facility has until Aug. 15 to make changes or lose all federal funding.

March 14, 2022: New Jersey officials announce monitors will be sent to the facility to assess "operations, infrastructure and business practices" for up to 90 days.

March 16, 2022: Republican senators write a letter to the U.S. Justice Department, imploring it to investigate the conditions at the facility.