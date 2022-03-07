New Jersey nursing home has 6 months to make major changes or lose funding, CMS says

A troubled New Jersey nursing home has until Aug. 15 to make major changes or face the termination of all federal funding, Nj.com reported last week.

CMS said Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center at Andover, once known as Andover Subacute Facility I, will also be hit with financial penalties. The agency threatened to terminate the facility's provider agreement for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement on March 3. The citations were lifted, but a provider cannot be out of compliance for more than six months under federal law, according to the agency.

Admissions were frozen at the facility by the state in February after inspections detailed further neglect. Police discovered a makeshift morgue of 17 bodies at the facility in April 2020. The nursing home was renamed last November.