New Jersey freezes admissions at nursing home after new neglect allegations 

New Jersey has frozen admissions at a troubled nursing home after recent inspections detailed further neglect at the facility, NBC reported Feb. 14.

Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center at Andover, once known as Andover Subacute Facility I, was given 72 hours to respond to the new allegations or face the state's revocation of its license. Allegations in the report included the facility failed to monitor for signs of COVID-19 in residents and failed to keep records of staff vaccinations.

A spokesperson for the state told NBC the facility has responded, and the state is reviewing its response.

Police discovered a makeshift morgue of 17 bodies at the facility in April 2020. The nursing home was renamed last November. Sixteen residents have died of COVID-19 there since last September, NBC reported.

Officials did not respond to Becker's requests for comment.