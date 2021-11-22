Nursing home under investigation following deadly COVID-19 outbreak operating under new name

Andover Subacute Facility I and II, two New Jersey facilities that came under fire following the discovery of 17 bodies in a makeshift morgue in April 2020, have been renamed Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center at Andover, NBC reported Nov. 22.

CMS subsequently fined Andover Subacute Facility II $220,000 after the bodies were discovered. Nov. 19 state data showed 25 residents currently have COVID-19.

Owners Louis Schwartz and Chaim Scheinbaum have ownership stakes in at least seven nursing homes between them. NBC reported they are still being paid by Medicaid and Medicare.

"Different names, same practices," David Grabowski, a professor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School, told NBC. "We need to ensure that there aren’t these kind of back doors, that nursing homes aren’t able to simply put a new name on the building and continue to operate as is."

The owners did not respond to NBC's requests for comment regarding previous allegations of neglect.