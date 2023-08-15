Laguna Honda Hospital applies for recertification

San Francisco-based Laguna Honda Hospital applied for Medicaid recertification Aug. 11.

The hospital has met all of the "extremely rigorous requirements" for facility wide improvements to upgrade care and safety, according to an Aug. 14 hospital news release.

The California departments of Public Health and Health Care Services will review the application and determine next steps.

The hospital applied for a third extension in May to recertify and delay transferring patients. CMS decertified the facility in April 2022. Originally set to close Sept. 13, the closure deadline was extended after nine patients died upon transfer to another facility. In February, the closure deadline was extended again, to May 19.