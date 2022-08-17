Laguna Honda closure deadline extended 2 months

San Francisco-based Laguna Honda nursing home received a two-month extension on its closure deadline, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Aug. 15.

The extension was granted after nine patients died once they were transferred to another facility. All patient transfers were paused, and Laguna Honda's new deadline is Nov. 13.

The federal CMS terminated payments, and Laguna Honda was ordered to close after two nonfatal patient overdoses reported in 2021.

The city filed a lawsuit in early August against the federal government saying the order to discharge or transfer patients denied the city due process and put patients at risk.

The city is working with Laguna Honda to resolve safety and care concerns in hopes of reversing the closure order.