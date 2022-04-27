What's behind the delay of vaccines for young kids?

An FDA official suggested the agency has not yet cleared a COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 — the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination — because drugmakers have not yet submitted complete data, The New York Times reported April 26.

Peter Marks, MD, PhD, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, which oversees vaccine regulation, suggested during an FDA oversight hearing that manufacturers have yet to submit finished applications to get doses authorized for young children.

"Just remember, we can't actually finish our reviews until we actually have complete applications," he said.

Federal officials earlier this month said vaccines for children under 5 could become available in June. A spokesperson for Moderna last week told ABC News the company was planning on filing an authorization request for its two-dose vaccine for young children by the end of the month. Pfizer has said it expects to have clinical trial results of its three-dose vaccine regimen for children under 5 ready to share with the FDA in early May.