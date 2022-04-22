COVID-19 shots for kids under 5 may be available by June, officials say

COVID-19 vaccines may be authorized for children under 5 as early as June, federal officials told ABC News.

Moderna is slated to file a request for authorization of its two-dose vaccine for kids under 5 by the end of April, a company spokesperson told the news outlet. Pfizer is expected to have clinical trial results for its three-dose vaccine ready to share with the FDA by early May, according to the report.

The FDA has asked its outside panel of vaccine experts to reserve time for a meeting to review the pediatric vaccines as soon as June 1, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

In an April 21 interview with CNN+, Anthony Fauci, MD, said regulators may authorize Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines at the same time to avoid confusion among the general public. Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also confirmed the June timeline for the vaccines.



View the full report here.