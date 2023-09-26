Weight-loss drug market could reach $100B by 2035

Ashleigh Hollowell

The market for drugs like Eli Lilly's Mounjaro and Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy is projected to reach $100 billion by 2035, Fortune reported Sept. 22.

Additionally, in the U.S. alone, these specific medications could generate $70 billion in revenue. That analysis is according to Evan David Seigerman, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets.

As patients begin to understand the efficacy of the medications, particularly as it relates to weight-loss, the demand will begin to rise, according to Fortune.

