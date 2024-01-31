Walgreens to lay off more corporate staff

After laying off 5% of its corporate workforce in November, Walgreens will lay off 145 more workers, most of whom are corporate employees, the company confirmed to Becker's.

The news, first reported by Crain's Crain's Chicago Business on Jan. 30, also follows 504 Walgreens corporate layoffs in May.

A spokesperson for the company, which is reportedly working to sell its $4 billion specialty pharmacy business partnered with dozens of health systems, told Becker's the layoffs are to reduce costs.

The decision was "difficult but necessary," the spokesperson said, as Walgreens has "significant cost savings and growth goals to deliver."

No WARN notices have been filed and Walgreens declined to clarify where the roles are located, so it is unclear which states will be affected.