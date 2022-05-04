Walgreens names 3 senior execs

Walgreens on May 4 appointed three key executives to its retail products and customer leadership team.

Linh Peters was named senior vice president and chief marketing officer, according to a news release. She joins Walgreens from Calvin Klein, where she served as global chief marketing officer. Ms. Peters has more than 20 years of marketing experience with major consumer brands, including Target, Starbucks and Ulta Beauty.

Luke Rauch was named senior vice president and chief merchandising officer. He most recently served as chief of staff to Rosalind Brewer, Walgreens Boots Alliance's CEO. Before that, he was Walgreens' group vice president of owned brands and customer experience. Prior to his time at Walgreens, Mr. Rauch worked for Deloitte Consulting in its strategy practice.

Bala Visalatha was named senior vice president and chief product officer, a new role at Walgreens. He most recently served as Walmart's vice president of e-commerce. Mr. Visalatha has more than 15 years of experience in product leadership at some of the world's largest companies, including American Express and Sam's Club.

The three executives will begin their new roles in May.