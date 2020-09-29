UnitedHealth acquires competitor to Amazon's PillPack

UnitedHealth Group has acquired DivvyDose, a startup that delivers medications in presorted packages, CNBC reported.

The deal was valued at just over $300M, according to CNBC. A spokesperson for UnitedHealth declined to comment.

Retailers have increasingly been acquiring pharmacy startups, with Amazon acquiring PillPack, a competitor to DivvyDose, in 2018, and Walmart recently acquiring medication management technology from CareZoe.

UnitedHealth, the largest insurer in the U.S., may benefit by helping users who rely on getting their medications delivered in easy-to-use packages, like those from DivvyDose, CNBC reported.

DivvyDose is based in Illinois and got its start in 2015. It doesn't charge for prescription deliveries and accepts all major insurance plans, according to CNBC.

