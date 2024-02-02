Top 20 pharmacy schools for first-time NAPLEX pass rates

First-time pass rates for the North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination have slightly dipped in the past two years, according to data from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy.

In late January, the association released the NAPLEX first-time and all-time passing rates for 2023 graduates across 144 schools. In 2021, the first-time pass rate was 81.3%, according to the report. The next year recorded 77.1%, and 2023 saw 77.5%.

Here are the top 20 pharmacy schools ranked by their first-time NAPLEX pass rates:

Note: The number of first attempts in 2023 is included after the percentage.

1. Hampton (Va.) University School of Pharmacy — 100% (4)

2. University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Pharmacy (Omaha) — 97.8% (46)

3. East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy (Johnson City) — 95.4% (65)

4. University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus School of Pharmacy (San Juan) — 95.3% (43)

5. University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy — 94.2% (120)

6. Northeastern University Bouvé College of Health Sciences School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences (Boston) — 93.8% (65)

7. South Dakota State University College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions (Brookings) — 93.8% (64)

8. University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy (Chapel Hill) — 93.4% (136)

9. The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy (Columbus) — 93.1% (116)

10. Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy (Piscataway) — 92.1% (140)

11. Concordia University Wisconsin School of Pharmacy (Mequon) — 91.7% (48)

12. University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy — 91.5% (106)

13. University of Kansas School of Pharmacy (Lawrence) — 91.4% (105)

14. University of Michigan College of Pharmacy (Ann Arbor) — 91.2% (68)

15. Butler University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (Indianapolis) — 90.5% (95

15. University of the Pacific Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy (Stockton, Calif.) — 90.5% (148)

17. Ohio Northern University Raabe College of Pharmacy (Ada) — 90.4% (104)

18. University of Cincinnati James L. Winkle College of Pharmacy — 90.1% (81)

19. University of California San Diego Skaggs School of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences — 88.9% (54)

20. University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy — 88.5% (113)

Access the top 15 schools in 2023 by all-time NAPLEX passage rates here.