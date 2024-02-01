Top 15 pharmacy schools by NAPLEX pass rates

The average all-time pass rate of the North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination was 75.7% in 2023 — a slight increase from the year prior, according to data from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy.

In late January, the association released the NAPLEX passing rates for 2023 graduates across 144 schools. Its report compares first-time and all-time pass rates between schools over the last three years.

In 2021, the first-time pass rate was 81.3%, and subsequent years have dropped to about 77%. For all-time passes, 2021 recorded 77.3%, 2022 saw 73.9% and 2023 saw 75.7%.

Here are the top 15 pharmacy schools ranked by their all-time NAPLEX pass rates:

Note: The number of attempts in 2023 is included after the percentage.

1. Hampton (Va.) University School of Pharmacy — 100% (4)

2. University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Pharmacy (Omaha) — 97.9% (47)

3. East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy (Johnson City) — 95.5% (66)

4. University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus School of Pharmacy (San Juan) — 95.5% (44)

5. Northeastern University Bouvé College of Health Sciences School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences (Boston) — 93.8% (65)

6. University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy — 92.9% (126)

7. Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy (Piscataway) — 92.4% (144)

8. Ohio State University College of Pharmacy (Columbus) — 91.8% (122)

9. University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy (Chapel Hill) — 91.6% (143)

10. Butler University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (Indianapolis) — 91.1% (101)

11. University of Michigan College of Pharmacy (Ann Arbor) — 90.4% (73)

12. University of Kansas School of Pharmacy (Lawrence) — 90.3% (113)

13. University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy — 90.1% (111)

14. Concordia University Wisconsin School of Pharmacy (Mequon) — 90% (50)

15. University of the Pacific Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy (Stockton, Calif.) — 89.1% (156)

