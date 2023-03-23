Top 20 pharmacy schools by NAPLEX pass rates

The top pharmacy school ranked by passage rates of the North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination tests is outside the U.S., according to the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy.

Here are the top 20 pharmacy schools ranked by their all-time NAPLEX passage rates, according to the most recent data:

Note: The number of attempts in 2022 are included after the percentage

1. Lebanese American University School of Pharmacy (Beirut): 100 percent (2)

2. University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus School of Pharmacy (San Juan): 98 percent (43)

3. Thomas Jefferson University Jefferson College of Pharmacy (Philadelphia): 96 percent (54)

4. University of Michigan College of Pharmacy (Ann Arbor): 96 percent (71)

5. South Dakota State University College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions (Brookings): 95 percent (74)

6. University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences (Aurora): 95 percent (129)

7. University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy (Chapel Hill): 94 percent (130)

8. Union University College of Pharmacy (Jackson, Tenn.): 92 percent (52)

9. University of California San Diego Skaggs School of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences (La Jolla, Calif.): 92 percent (64)

10. Wayne State University Eugene Applebaum College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (Detroit): 92 percent (97)

11. Western University of Health Sciences College of Pharmacy (Pomona, Calif.): 92 percent (132)

12. Butler University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (Indianapolis): 91 percent (82)

13. University of California San Francisco School of Pharmacy: 91 percent (114)

14. University of Findlay College of Pharmacy (Findlay, Ohio): 91 percent (44)

15. Saint Joseph’s University Philadelphia College of Pharmacy (Philadelphia): 90 percent (10)

16. University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy: 90 percent (106)

17. Virginia Commonwealth University at the Medical College of Virginia Campus School of Pharmacy (Richmond): 90 percent (114)

18. University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Pharmacy (Omaha): 89 percent (71)

19. Creighton University School of Pharmacy and Health Professions (Omaha, Neb.): 88 percent (121)

20. Husson University College of Health and Pharmacy School of Pharmacy (Bangor, Maine): 88 percent (25)