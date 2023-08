Renton, Wash.-based Providence's pharmacy business, Credenda Health, opened its 22nd pharmacy in Portland, Ore.

The 20,000-square-foot pharmacy was a three-year project, and it features four private pods for employees to video call patients and nationwide delivery.

The new facility, called the Credena Health Pharmacy and Patient Support Center at Durham, helps "provide ongoing, individualized assistance in managing chronic conditions," Providence said in an Aug. 1 news release.