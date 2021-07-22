Pfizer vaccine 88% effective against delta variant, UK study finds

Two doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine were 88 percent effective against symptomatic disease from the delta variant of the coronavirus, a study published July 21 in The New England Journal of Medicine found.

The study, conducted by Public Health England, looked at data on all symptomatic sequenced cases of COVID-19 in England.

It also found that AstraZeneca's vaccine was 67 percent effective against the delta variant. Both shots were far less effective after only one dose, at around 30 percent effective.

The efficacy against hospitalization and death from the delta variant wasn't measured in this study.

An Israeli study released earlier this month found Pfizer's shot was just 64 percent effective against the delta variant, but that study's method has been criticized by some experts, according to The Hill.

Find the full study here.