OSF HealthCare clones nurse program for pharmacists

Within two years, Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare doubled engagement in a program for pharmacists that was originally made for nurses.

The program is split into two branches, according to a Sept. 6 post from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. One section is for certification, in which the system provides up to $600 for pharmacy technicians and pharmacists who are working toward certification or recertification.

The other part is the Level of Achievement program, which awards pharmacists for going beyond their normal duties and advancing their careers. Examples include publishing a paper in a peer-reviewed journal, serving on a committee, being an active member of a professional organization, serving as a preceptor and being a co-investigator on a research project.

Each effort is given points, which can accumulate up to three different levels: Elevate, which awards the worker $750; the Achieve level for $1,500; and Conquer for $3,000.

OSF HealthCare, a system with 15 hospitals between Illinois and Michigan, launched the Pharmacy Advance program in 2020. In its first year, 21 pharmacists gained an achievement level.

By 2022 — when pharmacy technicians were included in the achievement level program — 42 pharmacy workers received the award.

