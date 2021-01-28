Oklahoma trying to give back $2M hydroxychloroquine stockpile

Oklahoma is trying to return a $2 million stockpile of hydroxychloroquine — purchased last year as a potential COVID-19 treatment — to the wholesaler, according to The Frontier.

The state's health department asked the attorney general's office to help return the stockpile to FFF Enterprises, a drug wholesaler based in Temecula, Calif., a spokesperson for the attorney general's office told The Frontier.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered the drugs last April, saying at the time that while hydroxychloroquine may not prove to be useful in treating COVID-19 patients, it had other uses, and the $2 million wouldn't go to waste, according to The Frontier.

The National Institutes of Health released a report in November saying hydroxychloroquine has no benefit for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

