Moderna vaccine should protect against COVID-19 at least a year, CMO says

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine should provide protection against the virus for at least a year, the drugmaker's chief medical officer, Tal Zaks, MD, PhD, said Jan. 11, according to The Hill.

Speaking at J.P. Morgan's 39th annual healthcare conference, Dr. Zaks said "Our expectation is that the vaccination should last you at least a year."

He added that Moderna is studying whether adding a third booster shot of the vaccine may extend protection.

The true duration of immunity the vaccines provide isn't yet known since the vaccine was created within the last year, The Hill reported.



