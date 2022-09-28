J&J names spinoff consumer health business

Johnson & Johnson's consumer health business, which will break away from its pharmaceutical and medical device arm, will be named Kenvue, the company said Sept. 28.

The New Brunswick, N.J.-based drugmaker first announced the split into two independent companies in November 2021. This year, J&J tapped Thibaut Mongon as the consumer health company's CEO and Larry Merlo, the former president and CEO of CVS, as a chairman.

The name "is inspired by two powerful ideas: 'ken' — meaning knowledge, an English word primarily used in Scotland, and 'vue,' referencing sight," according to J&J.

Last year, J&J's consumer health business — which makes brands including Band-Aid, Tylenol, Neutrogena and Listerine — accumulated $14.6 billion in revenue. Its pharmaceutical division made $52 billion and its medical device side made $27 billion.