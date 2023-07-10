Intermountain rolls out birth control access form after revision to Utah law

A recent revision to a Utah law allows pharmacists in the state to prescribe birth control to patients without a physician-issued order. And Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health wasted no time implementing a new program to carry this out.

The health system announced that it has combined its mail-order prescription service with its use of telehealth to expand access for patients in need of contraception, according to a July 6 news release. Pharmacists within the system work alongside its women's health providers to evaluate a patient's request. If a pharmacist has any concerns or believes a patient requesting birth control could be at risk for complications, the patient is referred to a physician for further evaluation.

The program features an online form, which patients seeking contraception must first complete. Afterward, a pharmacist will contact them via a call or telehealth visit — which can cost patients $20 or less with insurance — to determine the best prescription for the individual.

Utah's legislative move follows that of several other states including New York and Connecticut, which have passed similar laws this year.