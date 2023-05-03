New York pharmacists now allowed to prescribe OTC contraceptives

Pharmacists in New York will now be able to prescribe birth control pills over the counter — eliminating the need for a physicians' sign-off in the process — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced at a May 2 press conference.

The decision to do so was largely generated by concerns over restrictive abortion access that have been increasing across several states since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022.

"Abortion was legal in New York three years before the rest of the nation, before Roe v. Wade was decided," Ms. Hochul said. "And we're going to do everything in our power to stop the backslide while expanding reproductive rights here in our state."

She noted that the decision will significantly expand access to contraceptives for individuals living in rural regions who may not be as close to a physician's office or medical center.

"This will dramatically increase birth control access for every New Yorker, but especially those in rural parts of our state or where there's marginalized groups in healthcare deserts where they're far more likely to live next to — closer to a pharmacy than to a doctor, a healthcare provider," Ms. Hochul said.

In addition to the legislation, Ms. Hochul also signed a bill expanding access to medication abortion for SUNY and CUNY college students — the group that is most likely to inquire about abortion care and birth control, CNN reported May 2.