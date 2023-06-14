Connecticut pharmacists can now prescribe birth control

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill June 13 allowing pharmacists to prescribe birth control without a patient being required to visit a physician.

The law only applies to pharmacists who have completed hormonal and emergency contraceptive educational training sessions that are accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education.

Mr. Lamont said the intention is to expand access to contraceptives, particularly for individuals who live in remote or rural areas and may not have easy access to a primary care physician.

"This law acknowledges that pharmacists are vital to our medical system and are at the frontline of care for many patients," Mr. Lamont said in a statement. "This medication is safe and effective, and the pharmacists providing it are well-trained to offer the screening and testing required. As long as I am governor, I will do everything in my power to ensure that Connecticut safeguards access to reproductive care."

The state's passage of the law comes just a little over a month after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul passed a similar law allowing New York pharmacists to do the same.