FDA flags Amazon, Walmart for selling unapproved drug

The FDA warned Amazon, Walmart and two other companies for selling products for molluscum contagiosum — a viral skin infection that does not have any approved over-the-counter treatments.

In warning letters published Aug. 22, the agency accused Amazon, Walmart, homeopathic company Nature's Innovation and drug company Molluscum Away of selling unapproved medications. The products include Naturasil Molluscum Treatment Kits and MolluscumAway Hydrating Patches.

The agency asked the companies to address the violations and remove the products from sale.