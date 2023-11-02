CVS announces 2nd wave of layoffs

In August, CVS said it would cut about 5,000 jobs, and a few weeks later, about 2% of its workforce was notified of layoffs in nine states. Before Halloween, the retail chain filed more WARN notices.

The second round of CVS layoffs are in these five states:

Connecticut: Seventy workers in Hartford will be laid off by Dec. 30, and the location will remain open. In total, 336 Connecticut residents and a few dozen remote workers are part of the company's layoffs, according to a WARN notice filed Oct. 26.

Florida: In the Sunshine State, one more round of layoffs was announced since August. By the end of 2023, 289 CVS employees in Plantation will be laid off.

Illinois: On top of the 194 layoffs announced in August, 37 more workers will be laid off in Downers Grove, a WARN notice says.

New Jersey: Ninety CVS employees at multiple locations in New Jersey will be laid off by Jan. 27, according to a WARN notice filed in October. The updated total is 234.

New York: On Oct. 27, CVS amended its August WARN filing to add two more employees to its layoff numbers. Now, 169 of the 3,462 people working at CVS in New York will be laid off by Jan. 27.