CDC recommends RSV shot for pregnant individuals

All individuals who are between 32 and 36 weeks pregnant should receive the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine this fall, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended Sept. 22 by an 11-1 vote.

Abrysvo, the newly available bivalent vaccine for mothers from Pfizer has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization by 57 percent for infants with RSV.

An infant RSV vaccine is also available. However, it is unlikely that both the maternal and infant RSV vaccines are necessary, according to the CDC. Unless, "a baby is born less than two weeks after maternal immunization, then a doctor may recommend that the baby also receive the infant immunization," the agency stated in a news release.