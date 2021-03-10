CDC in talks with Dollar General to speed COVID-19 vaccinations in rural areas

The CDC may partner with Dollar General to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations in rural communities, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said March 9, according to USA Today.

Dollar General doesn't operate pharmacies, but its stores have refrigeration capacity and are in many rural areas that lack access to the vaccines, USA Today reported.

"In rural areas, residents often don't have access to big-box stores. We're exploring a promising collaboration with Dollar General stores, which have locations that include refrigeration capacity within 10 or 15 miles of our rural communities in all but four states," Dr. Walensky told USA Today.

Dollar General has more than 16,000 locations, three times the number of locations Walmart has and more than half as many as CVS and Walgreens, USA Today reported.

Neither Dr. Walensky nor Dollar General offered more details on the potential partnership, according to USA Today.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

3 top trends for the pharmacy industry in 2021 from CVS Health report

Walgreens has administered 5M vaccine doses

Pfizer vaccine 95% effective against coronavirus variant found in Brazil, small study shows

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.