Walgreens has administered 5M vaccine doses

Walgreens has administered about 5 million COVID-19 vaccinations across long-term care facilities, stores and clinics, the company announced March 9.

The retail pharmacy giant has also completed more than 60,000 vaccination clinics at long-term care facilities, vaccinating the majority of residents and staff who want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from Walgreens.

As part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Walgreens is slated to receive 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson during the second week of March. The CDC has also added 16 more states to the list of states Walgreens is supporting as part of the federal program, which now totals 43 states and jurisdictions.

