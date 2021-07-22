Biden says COVID-19 vaccines' full FDA approval will likely come in fall

COVID-19 vaccines will probably earn full FDA approval in the fall, President Joe Biden said during a July 22 CNN town hall in Cincinnati.

"My expectation talking to the group of scientists we put together, over 20 of them plus others in the field, is that sometime maybe in the beginning of the school year, at the end of August, beginning of September, October, they’ll get a final approval,” President Biden said.

The COVID-19 vaccines currently being administered under FDA-granted emergency use authorizations are produced by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. In May, Pfizer applied for its vaccine's full approval. Moderna did the same in June.

During the town hall, President Biden also said he expected emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines to be used in children under age 12 "soon, I believe."